Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Molson Coors Beverage’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s FY2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

NYSE TAP opened at $52.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

