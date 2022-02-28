Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Monster Beverage Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $84.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.05. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

