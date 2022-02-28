Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Morphic Holding, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Morphic in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morphic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Morphic alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $40.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72. Morphic has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Morphic had a negative net margin of 482.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Morphic by 3,348.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after buying an additional 640,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Morphic by 256.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after buying an additional 620,326 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the third quarter valued at about $12,142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 213,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Morphic by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 155,015 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.