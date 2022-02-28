Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 6,893 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $162.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,484. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.21 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.