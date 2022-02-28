Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 7,055 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.91. The stock had a trading volume of 153,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,631. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.