Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.05% of Arch Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 276.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,863,000 after purchasing an additional 51,429 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,141,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

ACGL traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,849. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

