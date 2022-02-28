Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 70,227 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,222. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

