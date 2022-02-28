Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,289,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,008,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after acquiring an additional 46,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,045 shares of company stock worth $22,550,618. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

ENPH traded up $12.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.00. 198,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 163.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

