Jefferies Group LLC Buys 146,074 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 146,074 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.53% of Azure Power Global worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AZRE stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.68. 18,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,364. The stock has a market cap of $806.19 million, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

