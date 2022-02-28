Jefferies Group LLC Buys 33,100 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Shares of SJM traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,785. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $111.59 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.44 and a 200 day moving average of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

