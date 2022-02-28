Jefferies Group LLC Buys 424,467 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) by 2,774.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,467 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 1.20% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.83. 5,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,434. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $287.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.