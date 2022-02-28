Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 398,984 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.32% of Vocera Communications worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of VCRA stock remained flat at $$79.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCRA. BTIG Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $42,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,574. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vocera Communications (Get Rating)

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.