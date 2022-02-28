Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

PAYC traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $337.73. 13,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $296.68 and a one year high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 99.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

