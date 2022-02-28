Jefferies Group LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,638 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.24% of Primo Water worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 24.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter worth $13,039,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter worth $3,343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Primo Water by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after buying an additional 133,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Primo Water by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after buying an additional 842,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 40,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,835. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

