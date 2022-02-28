Jefferies Group LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.26. 84,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.55. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

