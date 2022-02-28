Jefferies Group LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in PayPal by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

PayPal stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.85. The company had a trading volume of 825,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,809,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.47. The firm has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

