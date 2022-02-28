Jefferies Group LLC Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1,061.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,781 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,704,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,500,312 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.29. 168,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,194,624. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.98 and a 200-day moving average of $143.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

