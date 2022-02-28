Jefferies Group LLC Invests $6.41 Million in Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 659,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 3.52% of Coliseum Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter worth $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,189. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68. Coliseum Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

