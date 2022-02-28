Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $54.13 on Monday, reaching $1,393.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,642. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,517.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1,512.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

