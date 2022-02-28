Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.55. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.
In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
