Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 188,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRBN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN traded down $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,431. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

