Jefferies Group LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.17. 69,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,865. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

