Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 611,641 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iStar worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iStar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in iStar by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in iStar by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 998,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 104,664 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,448,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAR stock remained flat at $$24.55 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

STAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

