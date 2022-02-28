Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 773.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 114,588 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 475.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $21,936,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total transaction of $2,303,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.96.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $426.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 112.54 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $477.22 and its 200 day moving average is $491.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

