Jefferies Group LLC Sells 18,717 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,717 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,370 shares of company stock worth $5,346,001. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.24. 32,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

