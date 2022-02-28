Jefferies Group LLC Sells 53,819 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,819 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Square by 47.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Square by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.22.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,422,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

