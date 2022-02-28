Jefferies Group LLC Sells 58,290 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,290 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.22% of Safehold worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SAFE. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.51.

NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of -0.12. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.42 per share, for a total transaction of $499,868.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 158,540 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,708. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safehold Profile (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.