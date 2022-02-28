Jefferies Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,929 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $114.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

