Jinhee Magie Sells 30,000 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

Jinhee Magie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00.

Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.37. The company has a market cap of C$8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB set a C$11.50 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.75.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

