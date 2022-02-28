John G. Morikis Acquires 2,000 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $267.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.79.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,173,503,000 after buying an additional 2,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 163.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,035,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $554,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

