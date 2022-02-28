John Valliant Sells 2,500 Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 2,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $18,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $22,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $32,185.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $13,566.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $104,958.00.

FUSN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,595. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $324.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -1.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

