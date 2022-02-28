John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.60

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.
Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.72%.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.
