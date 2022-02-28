JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.96 and last traded at $46.02. 1,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 519,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95.
JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
