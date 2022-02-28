JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.96 and last traded at $46.02. 1,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 519,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $4,926,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in JOYY by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in JOYY by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,692,000 after purchasing an additional 871,501 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in JOYY by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,813,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in JOYY by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

