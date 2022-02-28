JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Price Target to €125.00

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €100.00 ($113.64) to €125.00 ($142.05) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Thales from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Thales alerts:

OTCMKTS THLEF remained flat at $$93.35 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.96. Thales has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $108.50.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.