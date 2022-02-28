JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Price Target to €153.00

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €166.00 ($188.64) to €153.00 ($173.86) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:IMDZF remained flat at $$173.19 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. IMCD has a 12 month low of $166.50 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.42.
IMCD Company Profile (Get Rating)
