JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,740 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,740 ($23.66) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($22.78) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.17) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.76) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.54).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK traded down GBX 18.60 ($0.25) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,545.40 ($21.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,833,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,864. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,616.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,530.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The company has a market capitalization of £77.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,195.80 ($16.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.62).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.90), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($745,136.81).

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.