JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,050

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($39.44) to GBX 3,050 ($41.48) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.68) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($42.84) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($43.52) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,391.11 ($46.12).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,791 ($51.56) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,321.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,818 ($51.92).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.