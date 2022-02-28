JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,050

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($39.44) to GBX 3,050 ($41.48) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.68) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($42.84) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($43.52) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,391.11 ($46.12).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,791 ($51.56) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,321.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,818 ($51.92).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

