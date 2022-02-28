JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to GBX 500

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($8.16) to GBX 500 ($6.80) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

Shares of BP stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.98. 1,918,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,064,875. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BP by 15.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,408 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $4,043,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after purchasing an additional 127,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BP by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

