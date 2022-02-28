Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Trading Down 9%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating) shares fell 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78. 349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.15%.

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of specialized products. It offers baby items, seasonal items, decoration items, books, and stationery. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company was founded on November 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

