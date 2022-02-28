Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.84

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €31.84 ($35.78) and last traded at €32.58 ($36.61), with a volume of 183334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €33.58 ($37.73).
The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.34.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)
Further Reading
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.