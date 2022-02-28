Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) PT Lowered to GBX 240

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JUP. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.81) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.81) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 11th.

LON:JUP opened at GBX 203.20 ($2.76) on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192.30 ($2.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.46.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

