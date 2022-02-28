K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Trading Down 3.3%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 285.55 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.89). Approximately 57,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 54,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($4.03).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on K3C shares. decreased their price objective on shares of K3 Capital Group from GBX 452 ($6.06) to GBX 414 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.55) price target on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 325.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 336.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £212.28 million and a PE ratio of 28.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

In other K3 Capital Group news, insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($39,245.94). Also, insider Stuart Lees acquired 8,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £29,999.88 ($40,252.09). Insiders have bought 27,982 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,988 in the last ninety days.

About K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C)

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

