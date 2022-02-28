Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KHOTF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kahoot! ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. Kahoot! ASA has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $13.72.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

