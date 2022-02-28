Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KHOTF shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

KHOTF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,808. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.