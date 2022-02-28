Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $221,248. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KALU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $87.91 and a one year high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.01.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -265.52%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

