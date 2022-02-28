KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,685 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,181,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,108,000 after buying an additional 34,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after buying an additional 809,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $393.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $36.21.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KALV. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

