Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.82) Per Share

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.08.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $99.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.68. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.92. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $161.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $985,860.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,207. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

