Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,275,000 after buying an additional 92,493 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 868,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 391,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.08.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $99.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.68. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $319,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $166,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

