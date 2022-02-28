Katalyo Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $587,480.86 and $18.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Katalyo has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00043700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.58 or 0.06752989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,322.14 or 0.99998460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

