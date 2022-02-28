Kattana (KTN) Trading Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Kattana has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Kattana has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and $199,512.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00006024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.04 or 0.06890358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.33 or 0.98905427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00052308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003066 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,657 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

